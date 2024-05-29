13-year-old boy murdered in TN's Karaikal; Police hunt for 17-year-old suspect

KARAIKAL: A 13-year-old boy was found dead at his neighbour’s house near Karaikal on Monday evening. Police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy suspected to be involved in the murder.

According to sources, the victim, a class 8 student of White House Colony in Neravy in the district, went missing on Monday afternoon. As the boy did not return home till evening, his parents and relatives began searching for him. Around 8pm, when they peeped through the window of a locked neighbourhood house, they found the boy lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds on his neck and head. They broke into the house and retrieved the body.

Upon information, a police team arrived. They found a knife, a pair of gloves, and a parcel cover at the crime scene. It is suspected that the 17-year-old killed the 13-year-old boy due to a dispute, sources said.

The body was sent to Karaikal general hospital where an autopsy was conducted. A case was filed and a probe is on.