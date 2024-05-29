15 chickens found dead, Krishnagiri man says neighbour poisoned them

KRISHNAGIRI: A 38-year-old man near Uddanapalli has complained against his neighbour alleging that he had poisoned 30 out of his 50 chickens that entered his land on Monday night.

T Murali (38). a Dalit, from Kanijur village near Uddanapalli, told TNIE that owned around 50 chicken, On Monday night, chickens did not return home and when he went to search for them, he found 15 dead in the farm land of P Chinnaraj (46), his caste Hindu neighbour.

Upon seeing him, Chinnaraj and his wife Anandhi verbally abused Murali. He lodged a complaint at Uddanapalli police station on Tuesday. Murali said only 13 chickens are alive and rest died. Some of the dead chicken were buried while a few were eaten by dogs. Uddanapalli police did not inform to animal husbandry department for post mortem of chickens till Tuesday evening.

P Putturaj (28), relative of Chinnaraj, said, “ My uncle warned Murali that, pesticide will be sprayed on mint crop in the land and thus chickens should not be allowed into the land. But Murali’s family let chickens on Monday evening, they ate died pests and they too died. This is not intentional,” he said. Murali denied he was warned about pesticide spraying. Denkanikottai DSP Shanthi will hold an inquiry.