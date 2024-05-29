Copper prices up Rs 100/kg, motor production in Coimbatore grinds to a halt

COIMBATORE: Industrial units in Coimbatore, particularly MSMEs, are in dire straits as the volatility in copper prices has affected their production heavily.

MSME units, particularly wet grinder and pump motor manufacturers, who use copper as their major raw material, say that the change in copper price has been frequent in recent times and they are struggling even to match the operating cost of the end product with the price offered by buyers.

They pointed out that the copper price has increased by Rs 100 per kilogram from Rs 950 to Rs 1,050 in the last 30 days between April 22, 2024 and May 22, 2024.

J Leela Krishnan, a wet grinder manufacturer in New Siddhapudur in Coimbatore, said, “Compared to May last year (2023), the price of copper has increased by Rs 300 from Rs 750 per kg. It takes around 45 days to deliver manufactured table-top grinders after getting a job order from a buyer or dealer. Buyers expect us to deliver the product as per the agreement. Due to fluctuations in the raw material price, MSME operators struggle to match the cost. Due to a hike in price for the end product, dealers are reducing the volume of orders given earlier.”

“Our unit’s turnover was up to Rs 5 crore in 2020 but this year the turnover has come down to Rs 1 crore. I have been struggling to run the business in the recent period. Most unit operators are afraid of taking job orders as prevailing challenges make it difficult to get even 5% profit from a job order,” he added.