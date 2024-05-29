Food officials seize stale biscuits in TN, Aavin orders probe

ERODE: Food safety department officials on Monday seized stale biscuits that allegedly were transported from the Aavin dairy at Chithode to its retail outlet inside the Gobichettipalayam bus stand. Officials of the food safety department admitted that expired products belonging to Aavin were seized but refused to divulge further details. Sources said at least 110 stale biscuit packets were seized following a tip off from farmers and social activists. Aavin has ordered a probe into the incident.

Subi Thalapathi, president of Thadapalli Arakkankottai Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, said, “We have been receiving constant complaints of out-of-date products being sold at Aavin outlets in Gobichettipalayam bus stand and Kodiveri which is a tourist spot. On Monday, we received information that the expired biscuit packets were being brought from Chithode to Gobichettipalayam. We lodged a complaint with the higher authorities following which the vehicle was intercepted and searched at Gobichettipalayam. A large number of biscuit packets with expired dates were confiscated during the raid.”

“These have been particularly dispatched to the outlets at Kodiveri tourist spot and Gobichettipalayam bus stand. Because now is the season, about 20,000 tourists come to Kodiveri every day. It is unlikely that the majority of the crowd will check the expiry date details.” he added.