Food officials seize stale biscuits in TN, Aavin orders probe

ERODE: Food safety department officials on Monday seized stale biscuits that allegedly were transported from the Aavin dairy at Chithode to its retail outlet inside the Gobichettipalayam bus stand. Officials of the food safety department admitted that expired products belonging to Aavin were seized but refused to divulge further details. Sources said at least 110 stale biscuit packets were seized following a tip off from farmers and social activists. Aavin has ordered a probe into the incident.
Subi Thalapathi, president of Thadapalli Arakkankottai Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, said, “We have been receiving constant complaints of out-of-date products being sold at Aavin outlets in Gobichettipalayam bus stand and Kodiveri which is a tourist spot. On Monday, we received information that the expired biscuit packets were being brought from Chithode to Gobichettipalayam. We lodged a complaint with the higher authorities following which the vehicle was intercepted and searched at Gobichettipalayam. A large number of biscuit packets with expired dates were confiscated during the raid.”
“These have been particularly dispatched to the outlets at Kodiveri tourist spot and Gobichettipalayam bus stand. Because now is the season, about 20,000 tourists come to Kodiveri every day. It is unlikely that the majority of the crowd will check the expiry date details.” he added.
Further, he said, “Aside from these, Aavin products are always in demand among the public. But few officials in the administration do not distribute the products on time and store them in godowns till they expire. After expiry, the products are shown into account as destroyed. But in fact the food products are sent for sale which is violation of norms. Through this, a huge corruption is taking place in Aavin. The government is losing revenue and this will destroy Aavin. We demand a special inquiry in this regard.”
M Sivasubramaniam, President of the Erode unit of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association, said, “After the incident, around 6 tonnes of expired biscuit packets from the cargo godown were shifted to the powder point area at Chithode on Monday night. Instead, unexpired biscuit packets were brought from outside and kept in the cargo godown. The state government should conduct an inquiry in this regard.”
BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan demanded action against the officials involved in the matter.