Poll code hits supply: More time for buying dal, oil in PDS shops in TN

CHENNAI: Ration card holders can purchase tur dal and palmolein oil for May until the first week of June from PDS shops statewide, the civil supplies and consumer protection department said on Tuesday.

“The distribution of dal and oil at ration shops for May has been delayed due to administrative constraints in issuing tenders caused by the model code of conduct imposed ahead of the general elections,” said Har Sahay Meena, commissioner of civil supplies, in a statement on Tuesday.

About 25 lakh kg of tur dal and 33.6 lakh litres of palmolein oil are available for distribution at ration shops. Additionally, 8.1 lakh kg of dal and 7.2 lakh litres of cooking oil are in transit from godowns to ration shops for distribution, added Meena.

Family card holders who have not yet purchased their allotment for May can do so until the first week of June. The supplies for June will be available as usual, the statement added.

The civil supplies department purchases tur dal for Rs 125-130 per kg and sells it to card holders at Rs 30 per kg. Similarly, cooking oil is purchased for Rs 90-95 per litre and sold at Rs 25 per litre.