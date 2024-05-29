Portal launched for international Lord Muruga meeting

CHENNAI: The HR and CE Department has launched the website https://muthamizhmuruganmaanadu2024.com for people interested in taking part in the Muthamizh Murugan International Conference in Palani on August 24 and 25 to register themselves. Research papers can also be submitted on the portal. The last date to register is July 15 and research papers should be submitted by June 20.

The key topics for the paper presentation include the worship of Lord Muruga worldwide and in different states of India; worship of Seyon in Sangam literature, mention of Murugavel in inscriptions; worship of Muruga in Vedic tradition and Tamil tradition; and few others.

According to the website, the objectives of the conference include spreading the core ideals of Muruga worship, enabling everyone to easily understand the philosophical doctrines to attain Muruga, uniting the devotees of Muruga across the globe, propagating wisdom regarding Muruga worship drawn from Puranas, literature, Thirumurais, and Shaiva Siddhanta scriptures; and to instil the doctrines of the heritage of Muruga worship among youths.

The website adds, apart from India, the worship of Lord Muruga is being carried out in countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Australia, Mauritius, England, US, Switzerland, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and Indonesia.

A committee headed by HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu is coordinating the works for the conference.