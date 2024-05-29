Vijay’s 'GOAT' team runs into trouble with Puducherry officials

PUDUCHERRY: The District Magistrate and Collector of Puducherry A Kulothungan has sought an explanation from the production team of actor Vijay’s movie ‘GOAT’ over the alleged use of explosives and gas canisters during a shot on Puducherry roads. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu, has transformed various locales in Puducherry into a bustling film set, leaving residents both excited and alarmed.

The intense filming, which included high-octane stunts and dramatic explosions, took place at several locations such as AFT Mills, Beach Road, Old Port, and the East Coast Road (ECR) near the Sivaji Statue. The dramatic centrepiece of the recent shoots involved a night-time stunt near the Sivaji Statue on the ECR.

For two consecutive nights, the team filmed elaborate fight scenes culminating in a vehicle rigged with gas canisters exploding and crashing into an SUV, creating a spectacular display of flames that stunned other vehicles passing on the adjoining lane on the other side of the road divider as well as onlookers.

The realistic nature of these scenes, which continued with actor Jayaram performing a fall and running amidst simulated gunfire, caused panic among residents. However, the production crew has reassured the public that all safety precautions were followed and there was no actual risk to public safety.

“Permission has been given for shooting. However, the production team has not disclosed the usage of explosives in their application, ” district magistrate told TNIE. For shoots involving explosion and fire, special permission is required from the fire department.