Youth rides bike on median for one km in TN, cops come calling after video goes viral

TIRUCHY: The Kollidam police on Monday registered a case against a 22-year-old after a video of him riding a moped on the median of the Kollidam river bridge for nearly a km went viral.

P Gurumoorthy of Manachanallur was booked under eight sections including 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Sections 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The 800-metre-long bow string girder bridge over the Kollidam connects Srirangam in the city with suburban areas including Samayapuram and Manachanallur. The 18-metre-wide carriageway is bifurcated by a median. The viral video clip showed Gurumoorthy riding the moped on top of the median.

The incident could have happened during the birth anniversary celebrations of king Perumbidigu Mutharaiyar on May 23, sources said.