Milk supply in Tiruchy hit as truckers go on flash strike over dues

TIRUCHY: The supply of about 1.10 lakh litres of Aavin milk to the city was disrupted on Wednesday as the mini truckers transporting the packets resorted to a flash strike over the authorities allegedly withholding payments for the last three billing cycles.

While booth agents said they arranged for the supply of about 35,000 litres to customers by renting out vehicles, officials from the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, Tiruchy (Aavin) maintained that milk supply was not affected due to the strike. The mini truck drivers said 46 of them participated in the strike refusing to transport milk to 400-odd Aavin booths spread across the city.

R Rajangam, president of the Aavin milk agents’ welfare union of Tiruchy, blamed mismanagement by Aavin officials. “Despite the truckers resorting to frequent strikes, no officials show concern. We are the worst hit as we lose out on income,” he said.

R Kannan, who transports about 1800 litres of Aavin milk daily to supply booths functioning out of Palakkarai, said that this was the third time they had gone on strike as the authorities have withheld payments for four cycles since April. “We used to receive payments on the 1st and 15th of every month.

About Rs 27 lakh has to be disbursed in payments per cycle to 46 truckers. Since April 1, we, however, have not received any payments. Only after the flash protest staged today (Wednesday) did the authorities hold talks with us to clear one bill. They assured to settle other dues by tomorrow,” Kannan added.

Meanwhile, officials said that there was no disruption in supply and that they covered almost all the areas without delay. In a statement, the Aavin MD said that only one bill was due and not three or four bills as the truckers claimed.