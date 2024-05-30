Three-day boat race on Ooty Lake from Friday

NILGIRIS: After the successful conduct of flower and fruit shows as part of the summer festival, the Nilgiris district administration will be conducting a boat race for three days on the Ooty Lake starting Friday.

Nilgiris Collector M Aruna will inaugurate the race at 10.30 am on Friday in the presence of Nilgiris additional collector HR Koushik. District Revenue Officer (DRO) R Keerthy Priyadharshini, District Forest Officer (DFO) S Gowtham and Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel will be the special guests.

The boat race would be held in six different categories named men’s doubles, women’s doubles, couples, media people, government staff and rowing.

“Three prizes will be given in each category. The races would be held for three days along with cultural events. The public should come forward to take part in it,” said Collector Aruna.