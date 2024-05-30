TN revenue inspector demands bribe to issue legal heir certificate, held

TIRUPPUR : A Revenue inspector was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly demanding a bribe to issue a legal heir certificate to an applicant.

According to a DVAC press release, R Jeeva (34), a trader from Tiruppur city, applied for a legal heir certificate through the E-Seva centre. Since his application was not cleared by revenue officials from Tiruppur City Corporation (Zone Three), he approached Revenue Inspector K Mythili.

But she allegedly demanded Rs 7,000. The petitioner refused and Jeeva lodged a complaint with the DVAC. The police team of the DVAC set a trap and caught Mythili with the bribe money. She was arrested and remanded to custody.

