TN: YouTubers held under charges of abetment to suicide

CHENNAI: The anchor, cameraman, and owner of a Tamil YouTube channel were arrested by the Kilpauk police on Wednesday on charges of abetment of suicide as a woman tried to kill self on Monday after a clip of her speaking to the channel was allegedly uploaded without her permission.

The arrested were identified as R Swetha (30), the anchor; S Yogaraj (21), the camera person; and S Ram (21), the owner of the YouTube channel ‘Veera Talks Double X’. As part of the show, Swetha would pose questions about popular trends, often considered objectionable, among other things, to youngsters at public places.

During one such shoot, the victim Chithra (name changed), a college graduate, spoke to them a few months ago from a mall. When she was asked to speak on camera, she initially declined. She was later allegedly coaxed by the two into talking after they told her the clip would not be uploaded.

(For those with suicidal thoughts, seek assistance on helpline 104 and 044-24640050)