TNPSC: Group-IIA main to be in MCQ format; no more interviews for group II posts

CHENNAI: Job aspirants who face difficulty in writing descriptive answers in competitive exams can now be at ease, as the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has decided to conduct the main examinations for group-IIA posts in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

Previously, only the preliminary exams for groups I & II and group IV main exams were conducted in this format. Additionally, the commission has announced the discontinuation of interviews for group-II posts, specifying that only marks obtained in the main (descriptive) examination will be considered for ranking and filling posts.

The group-IIA category now includes posts such as the commissioner of municipality, executive officer of town panchayats, revenue assistant in the revenue department, assistant section officer in the secretariat, assistant inspector in the local fund audit department, among others.

The group-II category encompasses positions such as sub registrar, junior employment officer, special assistant in DVAC, special branch assistant in intelligence and CID, assistant inspector of labour, and other roles.

A TNPSC member told TNIE that an expert committee comprising professors and others recommended the changes after assessing the required skills and qualifications for the posts.

“The group-II syllabus will be slightly less extensive than group-I, while group-IIA will be an upgraded version of group-IV syllabus,” said the official. He clarified that the knowledge required for group-II will be much broader, with standards nearly matching those of group-I.