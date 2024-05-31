Class 10, 12 NIOS students in TN can get equivalency certificates

COIMBATORE: The school education department has ordered all chief educational officers to provide equivalency certificates to National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students through District Educational Officers (DEOs) so that their college admission is ensured.

Citing a 2018 government letter, school education department director G Arivoli stated in a May 21 circular that NIOS certificate courses of Class 10 and 12 cannot be recognised for appointment/promotion in public service in Tamil Nadu; however, the same may be considered for pursuing higher education.

Accordingly, DEOs themselves can give the equivalency certificate to students who completed Class 10 and 12 for higher studies, the circular stated.

This circular ordering the CEOs to follow the given direction was sent to them after TNIE published a story on May 18 stating that colleges in Coimbatore disregard rules and refused admission to NIOS students citing lack of equivalence certificates and other reasons.

According to the story, a student had claimed that private arts and science colleges asked for the equivalency certificate from the district school education department for admission. The student also said that the officers of the school education department refused to provide an equivalency certificate claiming they are not authorised to do so.