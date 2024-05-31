Duo behind a series of bike, helmet thefts arrested in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have arrested two history-sheeters over a series of bike, helmet and mobile phone thefts. Police seized 10 bikes and nine costly helmets from them.

The arrested persons are S Saravanan (33) of Thillai Nagar in Selvapuram and K Ramkumar (29) of Textile Colony in Telungupalayam. They are suspected to be involved in more than 30 cases.

The investigation revealed that the duo sold the stolen helmets and bikes on online platforms at low prices.

The police said the two were arrested by the Bazaar police station over a mobile phone snatching case at the Pullukadu area near Ukkadam. The two had snatched a mobile phone from a woman. Checking the CCTV footage, the police arrested the suspects two days ago. During the investigation, it was revealed that they had been involved in a row of bike and helmet thefts in Bazaar and RS Puram police limits in the city.

They used to lift brand-new scooters and costly helmets. After using fake number plates they sold the vehicles online where people can buy and sell used vehicles. Also, they sold helmets at a low price. They were earlier arrested on two separate helmet theft cases registered at the Saibabacolony police limit, police said.

Further, the police sources said, the suspects were arrested in 2022 for links to 18 chain-snatching incidents reported at various station limits including Saibaba Colony and Rathinapuri in Coimbatore. Police then detained them under the Goondas Act and they were behind bars till December 2023. After coming out on bail, they continued the vehicle and helmet theft, said police.