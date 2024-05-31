Five history-sheeters held with lethal weapons in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Police arrested five history sheeters with lethal weapons from three locations in the city on Wednesday evening. Criminals roaming with weapons had raised concerns among the public.

B Vicky alias Vicknesh (20) of Thattanchavady and R Ranjith alias Ranjithkumar (19) of Thilaspet Mandaveli Ground were arrested in Thilaspet where P Siva alias Mariappan (21) of Thilaspet was arrested near Kanagan Lake at Kadirgamam D’Nagar police station limit.

S Guru alias Sivaguru (23) and G. Karthi (23), both residents of Reddiyarpalayam were arrested in front of Pondy Bar on 100 Feet Road, under Reddiarpalayam police limit. All suspects were apprehended while armed with lethal weapons. They used the weapons to threaten the public, with possible intentions of committing a cognizable offence, said police.

All five arrested have criminal histories, including charges of robbery, attempted murder, murder, and causing hurt. They were out on bail, said Superintendent of Police (North) KL Viravallavan told TNIE. He further said that police are focusing on preventing offences by closely monitoring those released on bail.

“Most of the time, history-sheeters commit a crime due to previous enmity. In recent times there have been incidents of retaliation, even for cases that happened three to four years back. Information about those who are released on bail is regularly gathered through beat and crime constables, and police arrest them whenever bail conditions are violated. Now the courts have also become stricter in granting bail in the light of repeated offences,” the SP added.