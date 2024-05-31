Madras HC asked to dismiss ex-DGP's petition on bungalow power supply restoration

CHENNAI: Beela Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu energy secretary and wife of former DGP Rajesh Das has sought the Madras High Court to reject the latter’s petition seeking restoration of power supply to a bungalow at Thaiyur, for which both are claiming ownership. Venkatesan told the court that she has the absolute right to get the power supply disconnected since the property stands in her name.

When the petition seeking restoration of power supply came up for hearing before Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Wednesday, senior counsel P Wilson, representing Venkatesan, submitted that major part of the land, on which the building was raised, belonged to her father, from whom, she had inherited it.

Das owns properties, including a house at Nungambakkam and lodges at certain places, and he can stay at any of such properties, the counsel told the court. He stated Das’ petition is not maintainable since the power supply has already been disconnected.

The judge posted the matter to June 3. The former DGP, who was convicted and awarded three years imprisonment in the case of sexual abuse of a woman IPS officer, had evaded surrendering in the case. The Supreme Court recently granted relief by ordering an interim stay on his arrest.