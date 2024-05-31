Manjolai tea estate workers in TN asked to opt VRS by June 14

TIRUNELVELI: With its 99-year lease period set to end in 2028, the private company, which has been running tea estates in Manjolai hills, instructed estate workers to apply for voluntary retirement here on Thursday.

In a notice issued to the workers, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) stated that those employees who opt for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) will be provided with an ex-gratia payment, and the last date for submission of the VRS application is June 14.

“This is to inform all the employees of BBTCL working under the Singampatti Group comprising Manjolai, Manimuthar and Oothu estates and factories that in order to facilitate sustainable management of business, BBTCL is rolling out VRS for employees based on their eligibility.

Employees who opt for VRS will also get an ex-gratia payment over and above their statutory dues as well as their statutory bonus for the financial year 2023-24,” read the notice.