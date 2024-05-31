Six injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Tirunelveli samosa shop

TIRUNELVELI: At least six people were injured, and two shops were gutted in a fire after an LPG cylinder exploded at an eatery in the Tirunelveli town area on Thursday.
According to the police, the incident took place at a samosa shop on North Radha Road.
Fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The video of the cylinder explosion had gone viral on social media.
Three of those injured persons were identified as Sheik Ali, Mariappan (33) and Chinnadurai (23). Ali, a resident of Courtallam Road, runs a samosa shop in the town area where Mariappan works.
A fire, triggered by a gas leak, broke out while Mariappan was cooking samosas. As the fire spread, Ali and Mariappan fled the shop moments before the LPG cylinder exploded. Both men, along with Chinnadurai, who was working at a nearby shop, sustained injuries in the incident.