1,600 MT waste cleared in Madurai city post Deepavali

MADURAI: With the rise in garbage accumulation post Deepavali, the city corporation deployed 4,000 sanitation workers for cleaning. Also, five butcher shops were fined Rs 50,000 for dumping meat waste on Vaigai South Banks Road.

As the Deepavali rush finally came to an end, several areas such as Keelavasal, which was extremely crowded, was completely filled with garbage. Usually, the city generates 850-900 MT of waste but in the last two days, 4,000 sanitation workers cleared 1,690 MT of waste from the city. Corporation officials said that the cleaning work will be completed by Saturday.

Notably, members of DYFI volunteered in cleaning the garbage in Keelavasal to ensure that the busy roads of Vilakkuthoon were clean.

Official sources said that based on complaints about large amount of meat waste being dumped in the banks of the Vaigai near Nellupettai, City Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar inspected the same and immediately ordered clearing the waste from South Banks Road. As many as five shops were found to be involved in waste dumping in the area, the corporation under the order of the commissioner slapped a fine of Rs 50,000. Officials said that the remaining shops, which are still closed, will be penalised if found guilty of improper waste disposal.

Activist Raja of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam said that delay in waste bin clearing in the area has caused shop keepers to dump waste in the Vaigai banks, causing foul smell and polluting the river. He demanded the corporation to clear bins and ensure proper waste disposal.