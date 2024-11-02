CBI books two GST officials for demanding bribe in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of CBI, Chennai has registered a case against two GST and central excise officials in Dharmapuri for allegedly demanding bribe of a few lakhs of rupees from the proprietor of a steel and hardware shop in the town.

The agency registered the FIR on October 26 against Annadurai, superintendent and Karthikeyan, inspector, in the GST and Central excise department based on a complaint filed by Vediyappan, proprietor of NVN Steel and Hardwares, for demanding Rs 4 lakh and another Rs 10,000 monthly, over scrutiny of GST returns filed by him.

The complainant said Annadurai had first asked him to come to his office with his auditor in August this year and had said there was a mismatch in input tax credit of GST filings of his company. The complainant’s auditor was asked to resubmit the statement in two days.

A few days later, the officials told the complainant that his firm was utilising 100% of tax credits but not paying taxes for the profits earned and that the sales bills were fake. When they denied the allegation, the GST officials said the total tax liability would be Rs 1.5 crore for FY22 and FY23 and asked for bribes as undue advantage for not issuing notices against the firm, the CBI said.

The complainant and his auditor asked them to reconsider after which the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 4 lakh. Despite repeated requests, the complainant refused to pay the bribe because of which the GST officials threatened to send a notice. Vediyappan filed a petition with the ACB, CBI on October 7.

Based on CBI’s preliminary investigation, they found there was evidence that disclosed the commission of offence which was punishable under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Annadurai and Karthikeyan.

The state government accorded sanction on October 22 to file the case, CBI said.