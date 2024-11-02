Mpox scare at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: A 32-year-old passenger who arrived at the Tiruchy international airport from Sharjah on Thursday has been isolated in a special ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after showing symptoms of Mpox. The passenger, who hails from Tiruvarur, reported himself to the health desk -- set up at the airport to screen travellers for the viral disease -- upon arrival.

Sources said the person employed with a private firm in Sharjah arrived by an Air India Express flight (flight number IX614) at 10.45 am and was planning to head to his hometown. Authorities admitted him to the special ward at MGMGH, which was set up in August this year in response to the viral disease – then known as monkeypox -- being declared a public health emergency. Blood samples were then drawn from the person and sent to King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research in Chennai for testing, the results of which are expected by Saturday. MGMGH officials couldn’t be reached for comment.