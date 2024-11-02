Sivakasi shines with Rs 6,000 crore fire cracker sale, 7 per cent increase from last year

VIRUDHUNAGAR: It has been a cracker of a year for fireworks manufacturers in Sivakasi and surrounding areas this Deepavali season as they have recorded a combined sale of more than Rs 6,000 crore, which is about 5% to 7% more than last year.

According to The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association’s (TIFMA) general secretary T Kannan, cracker sales went up gradually through the season and varieties such as aerial shots received good response from customers. Apart from Tamil Nadu, festive revellers from other states too showed keen interest in purchasing fireworks. “Though there was a slight increase in the cost of a few raw materials like potassium nitrate, the price of crackers was not hiked,” he said, adding that the crackdown on illegal cracker units also helped in improving the output in authorised units.

Cracker manufacturers said if the government takes proactive steps to lift the ongoing ban on garland crackers and use of barium nitrate, the sales could increase by 25% to 35%.