Teenager, cop die of electrocution in separate mishaps in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram

SIVAGANGA/ RAMANATHAPURAM: Two persons died due to electrocution in two separate incidents in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy, who was bursting crackers near an EB pole, got electrocuted after he stepped on a snapped EB line at Ilayamguri near Manamadurai. The deceased was identified as S Karthik of Perumpacheri village. Sources said the incident occurred when Karthik was bursting crackers in the neighbourhood along with his friends. Though he was rushed to the general hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

While locals claimed that the EB line was old and hence led to the mishap, senior TNEB officials told TNIE the child had accidently stepped on the wire.

In another incident in Ramanathapuram, a police officer on patrol duty died due to electrocution while attempting to remove a snapped EB line that had fallen on the road near Paramakudi. The deceased, identified as Saravanan (36), had been serving as the SI at Paramakudi Town police station.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased officer.