Woman posing as SI arrested in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Kanniyakumari police arrested a 34-year-old woman posing as a sub-inspector and cheating a beauty parlour owner. The Vadasery police identified the woman as Abi Praba (34) of Periyakulam in Theni district.

According to the complainant, who runs a beauty parlour at Vadasery, Praba introduced herself as a sub-inspector at the Vadasery police station. She got a facial done at the parlour on October 28 and left without paying for the service. She came back again for a facial on Thursday and refused to pay. The parlour owner grew suspicious and informed the police.

The Vadassery police arrived at the parlour and investigation revealed that she was not a policewoman. Further inquiries revealed that she had married a 66-year-old man, a few years ago and had separated following a conflict of opinion. Later she went to work at Chennai and befriended a person named Siva during a train journey. When she insisted Siva marry her, he informed her that his parents wished for him to be a policewoman.

She appeared in police attire at various places and sent photos of the same, to convince Siva's parents, sources said. Vadaserry police registered a case for cheating and arrested her.