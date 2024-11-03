18K Pocso cases booked in Tami Nadu in four years: Minister Geetha Jeevan

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 18,518 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act during 2021-2024, and 4,300 victims were given the due compensation of a total of Rs 84.97 crore, said Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, while explaining the activities of the department in the past three years.

Addressing the media, the minister said 18,518 cases were registered under the Pocso Act and stringent action was initiated against the culprits. “For the first time, the state government began disbursing compensation to sexual assault victims from the Victim Compensation Funds from 2021. We traced the victims and followed the judgements to provide the compensation for the cases between 2012 and 2021. The compensation was provided based on the court’s judgments and interim orders. So far, 4,300 victims of sexual offences have been provided with a relief of Rs 84.97 crore altogether, she said.

The minister further said that the social welfare department has set up rehabilitation centres at six places, including two centres in Chennai, for the children who fell prey to drug abuse.

The Chief Ministers’ Morning Breakfast scheme, which was initially rolled out at 1,968 schools in 2022, has been expanded to 31,008 schools, benefiting 15.75 children every day, she added.

Under various marriage assistance schemes, the government provided gold coins and monetary assistance to as many as 1,26,647 beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 1013.08 crore (2021-2024). Over Rs 98.15 crore has been allocated for the fiscal year 2024-25 to distribute marriage assistance and gold coins for 8,000 eligible beneficiaries, she said.

Further, in order to uplift the transgender community, the state government, on behalf of Transgenders Welfare Board, had doled out Rs 50,000 each to a tune of Rs 3.08 crore for self employment in the past three years. Transgenders aged 40 and above are given a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000, which has been increased to Rs 1,500 per month since March 2023.