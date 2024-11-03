40 per cent of Semmozhi Poonga works complete in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is carrying out the Rs 170-crore Semmozhi Park’s works in full swing, on 45 acres of Coimbatore Central Prison grounds at Gandhipuram. Over 40% of the project’s first phase is complete. In his visit to Coimbatore on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to inspect the park’s construction works, while laying the foundation stone for the Kalaignar Centenary Library project, built for Rs 300 crore on 10 acres of the same ground.

During the World Classical Tamil Conference held here in 2010, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi announced the ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ project in the district. However, in 2011, after the government changed, the AIADMK government shelved the project.

The park, touted to be the first of its kind in India, will incorporate a botanical garden and over 20 themed gardens, with rare species of trees brought from various parts of the country. The park will also feature a mini waterfall, a 1,000-seat convention centre, a joggers’ track, water storage sumps with a capacity of 15 lakh litres, a museum, gardeners’ quarters, an in-house nursery that will sell rare plant species, restrooms, free WiFi, vehicle parking, and other amenities.

Sources said that the civic body has installed pipelines across 6 km from the Ukkadam Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to the Semmozhi Park premises, in order to use treated water for plants, gardens and other purposes. Works are also in progress to construct a 2-km circular rainwater collection system and artificial springs in the park using German technology, so that the rainwater in the premises does not wash off, but is completely re-utilised.