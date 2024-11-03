40 per cent of Semmozhi Poonga works complete in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is carrying out the Rs 170-crore Semmozhi Park’s works in full swing, on 45 acres of Coimbatore Central Prison grounds at Gandhipuram. Over 40% of the project’s first phase is complete. In his visit to Coimbatore on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to inspect the park’s construction works, while laying the foundation stone for the Kalaignar Centenary Library project, built for Rs 300 crore on 10 acres of the same ground.
During the World Classical Tamil Conference held here in 2010, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi announced the ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ project in the district. However, in 2011, after the government changed, the AIADMK government shelved the project.
The park, touted to be the first of its kind in India, will incorporate a botanical garden and over 20 themed gardens, with rare species of trees brought from various parts of the country. The park will also feature a mini waterfall, a 1,000-seat convention centre, a joggers’ track, water storage sumps with a capacity of 15 lakh litres, a museum, gardeners’ quarters, an in-house nursery that will sell rare plant species, restrooms, free WiFi, vehicle parking, and other amenities.
Sources said that the civic body has installed pipelines across 6 km from the Ukkadam Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to the Semmozhi Park premises, in order to use treated water for plants, gardens and other purposes. Works are also in progress to construct a 2-km circular rainwater collection system and artificial springs in the park using German technology, so that the rainwater in the premises does not wash off, but is completely re-utilised.
After a decade, the project was revived by the chief minister. The CCMC, which is the project executing agency (PEA), has been working on a project worth Rs 167.25 crore. The work order for the project was issued to contractors in September last year after the detailed project report and designs were approved. The foundation stone was laid by the chief minister in December last year.
The prison ground spread across 165 acres at Gandhipuram, which is located in the heart of the city, was selected for establishing the project. For this purpose, the Coimbatore Central Prison spread across 65 acres of land here, is set to be shifted to the outskirts of the city at Bilichi, near Karamadai.
Speaking to TNIE, a CCMC official said, “So far, over 40% of the first phase of the park project has been completed. Gardening and tree plantation are the works remaining. A few rare tree species have been brought in from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh along with other parts of the country for planting. Once you enter through the main entrance, the administration block will have ticket counters with a state-of-the-art AR experience centre to learn about the park.”
The official added that the park will also have a parking area to accommodate 380 four-wheelers, 10 buses and over 500 two-wheelers. “A convention centre with a seating capacity of 1,000 persons will also come up next to the park. Phase 1 of the project is expected to be complete by May 2025 and will be inaugurated by June 2025, the official further said.