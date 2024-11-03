AIADMK stages protest against UT govt, seeks distribution of rice, essential items via PDS shops

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK cadre organised a protest on Saturday near the Anna Statue in Puducherry, condemning the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance for not fulfilling their promises of providing free rice and sugar, and other essential items at a subsidised rate through PDS shops.

Leading the protest, AIADMK Puducherry state secretary A Anbazhagan said, "The ruling government is cheating people even during the festival season, failing to fulfil their promises. Chief Minister N Rangasamy had announced 10 kg of rice and two kg of sugar for each ration card, along with 10 essential items at a subsidized price of Rs 500. He claimed these would be distributed through ration shops, but many of the shops were not opened."

Further, he alleged that free rice and sugar were distributed only in the constituencies of the CM, ministers, Assembly Speaker and the leader of the opposition. "They think people only live in those constituencies. Nothing has been distributed to the people in 20 constituencies, including Orleanpet, Muthialpet and Mudalirapet," he said, adding that people, with bags in their hands, are still looking for PDS shops providing the essential items.

Further, he alleged that it has become the norm for the CM to make welfare announcements that never reach the people. "The leaders say one thing, but officials act differently, leaving the public disappointed. Though these promises were made ahead of the festival, they are yet to be fulfilled, even after the festival ended," he said, urging immediate action.

Senior AIADMK leaders, including presidium chairman Anbanandham, treasurer Ravi Pandurangan, town secretary A Anbazhagan Udayar, and hundreds of cadre, participated in the protest.