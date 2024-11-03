Around 140 suffer cracker injuries in Madurai

MADURAI: On the day of Deepavali, over 140 people sustained firecracker injuries, ranging from serious to minor, according to data from various government hospitals in Madurai. In Government Rajaji Hospital (Madurai), around 24 persons sustained injuries but no fatal cases have been reported so far.

According to GRH (Madurai) sources, the number of cases treated as outpatients was 10, including two minor boys. The number of in-patient cases is 23, including four minor boys. As many as 20 major procedures and 8 minor procedures were done. As many as two patients sustained injuries to the eyes and were operated on.

A top official from the health department said, "Around 116 patients were treated for firecracker injuries in eight taluk government hospitals in Madurai district for the last two days, which included 29 minor children. The list of injured in Melur Government Hospital (28), Peraiyur Government Hospital (10), Sholavandan Government Hospital (13), Thiruparankundram Government Hospital (17), and Tirumangalam Government Hospital (17). Five patients suffered major injuries and 110 suffered minor injuries. The health condition of all patients is currently stable. No fatal cases were reported, but five patients, including one person suffering second-degree burns, were transferred to GRH."

Meanwhile, a few persons were admitted to Dindigul Medical College Hospital for the last two days and were treated as out-patients. Two patients suffered serious injuries in a cracker blast in Dindigul town and were admitted and underwent an operation. Currently, they are under observation by a medical team. No fatal cases were reported for the past two days in the district.