Bomb squad diffuses rocket launcher found on Cauvery riverbank in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) on Friday night destroyed a part of a rocket launcher that was found on the banks of the Cauvery near Jeeyapuram in the district.

On October 30, the metal object was spotted by a few devotees visiting the Andanallur temple.

On Friday night, the Tiruchy BDDS unit carried it to the middle of River Kollidam in Mukkombu and diffused it with the help of the district police. The Jeeyapuram police, who had earlier secured the metal object, are investigating details like its make and who owned it with the help of forensic experts and BDDS.

Meanwhile, a police official said the rocket launcher was one that is used in operations to free people held hostage in locked buildings.

While confirming that the “cell” was live with explosives, the official said it, however, does not go off in mud or water. Hence the “cell” was diffused in a four-foot-deep pit in the Kollidam, the official added.