Cab driver crushed to death after a eucalyptus tree falls on moving car in Ooty

COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old man was crushed to death after a giant tree fell on a moving car, in front of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) junction near Wellington in Nilgiris district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as R Jahir Hussain (44) of Wellington who operated a taxi. The incident took place at 5.50 pm on Saturday, when Jahir Hussain was taking his car from a workshop for test drive. Jahir Hussain left his taxi at a private garage near the MRC junction. On Saturday evening, he returned to collect his car.

Before taking it home, he went for a test drive to check the fitness of the car. While driving on the road near MRC junction, a tall eucalyptus tree suddenly fell on his car and crushed him inside. The public alerted the Wellington police and the Coonoor Fire and Rescue station. After an hour-long operation, the tree was removed and the body was retrieved and sent to Coonoor Government Hospital for postmortem. Wellington police booked a case and further investigation is underway.