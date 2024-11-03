Convocations for 19 State universities held by October in Tamil Nadu: Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: Raj Bhavan on Sunday said that the convocations for 19 State universities have been completed before the end of October, for the first time in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Chennai is the only remaining institution for which convocation is yet to take place. The event is delayed due to academic considerations.

As per the university's request, the convocation has been scheduled for November 20.

Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi has awarded degrees to 7,918 students in person, while 8,20,072 students have received their degrees (which include undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral degrees and Doctor of Science) in absentia. Overall 8,27,990 graduates received their degrees across the 19 State universities.

"Governor-Chancellor of universities in the State RN Ravi has directed vice-chancellors to ensure that convocations for all State Universities are held in August, September and October in the coming years. This proactive approach facilitates graduates in promptly receiving their degree certificates after examination results, allowing them to seize opportunities without delay," the Raj Bhavan release said.

The Raj Bhavan communication also said RN Ravi, Governor and Chancellor of the 20 State Universities of Tamil Nadu, is resolutely committed to elevating the quality and standards of higher education in the state.

In a committed effort to ensure the timely advancement of student's academic and professional pursuits, the Governor has mandated all vice-chancellors to schedule the annual convocations by 31st October 2024.

The Raj Bhavan also said timely academic activities, including convocations, are crucial for graduates in today’s competitive environment, where official credentials are essential for securing opportunities. By prioritizing these initiatives, we are fostering an academic culture that promotes both academic excellence and personal growth, ensuring that the students are well-prepared to meet future challenges.

Last year, the then Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy had charged the governor for delaying convocations to various universities as he wants a Union minister as the chief guest.

Ponmudy had also charged that the union ministers were unable to give dates and this was holding up the convocations.