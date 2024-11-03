‘Dravidam, Tamil nationalism can never be same’: NTK leader Seeman

CHENNAI: In a veiled attack on actor-turned-politician Vijay, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman said Dravidam and Tamil Nationalism cannot be ‘the two eyes’ of a party, as Dravidam is like poison and Tamil nationalism its antidote.
At a time when political commentators in the state are discussing the possibility of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) eating into NTK’s vote bank following the former’s first state conference in Vikravandi, Seeman said Vijay has much to clarify when it comes to his ideology.
Replying to questions on Vijay’s views on Dravidam and Tamil nationalism during a news conference, Seeman said Dravidam is about ruling the people while Tamil nationalism is about helping Tamils to reach top positions.
“The two can never be the same,” he added, drawing parallel between the demand for prohibition to Tamil nationalism and opening liquor shops to Dravidianism. Tamil nationalism rejects god and religion since they encourage caste divisions, he said.
“How can belief in god truly align with Tamil nationalism?” Seeman asked, adding the Dravidian notion of women’s liberation, unlike Tamil nationalism, is entirely misleading.
“One language, Tamil, is enough for Tamils and Tamil as the medium of instruction is sufficient,” he said.
Seeman went on to ask Vijay to clarify his stance on important social issues such as reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 3% internal reservation for the Arunthathiyar community, and women’s rights. He also asked why he (Vijay) had nothing to say against the Congress. “The Congress destroyed the lives of Tamils in various issues such as the Cauvery dispute, and granted Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka,” he said.
Seeman further accused the Congress of playing a key role in the issues that Tamils face including NEET, GST, NRC, and taking education to the concurrent list from the state list. “Above all, the Congress-led union government had sent Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka which killed thousands of Tamils,” he alleged.
“If we don’t oppose the Congress for these issues, we can’t truly serve the people,” he emphasised.
Speaking about the opposition AIADMK, Seeman said the party is synonymous with corruption, and is the only party with a leader who had gone to prison over corruption charges.
Expressing optimism about the future prospectus of the NTK, he said don’t underestimate the party, as it would capture power in the state, as many parties have captured power from the single-digit vote share.