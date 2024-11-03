Illegal commercial construction continues inside Pulicat Bird Sanctuary in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The illegal construction of a commercial building inside the Pulicat bird sanctuary continues right under the nose of Tiruvallur forest and district revenue authorities.

TNIE had reported about the illegality in April this year and the work was stopped subsequently by the forest department, which also wrote to the Tiruvallur district collector to cancel the patta. However, in the last few weeks, the work had resumed clandestinely.

Exterior paint work was carried out, shutters were installed and a fresh load of red bricks was unloaded at the site. All this after the forest department had stopped the work.

The building is being built on the ecologically sensitive salt pans of Pulicat bird sanctuary. The Ponneri revenue officials have allegedly issued a patta document for 2.45 ha of land inside the sanctuary area. The area in question falls in survey no: 55, which was classified as coastal poramboke land in the revenue records till 2021, when it was divided into two subdivisions. The area in 55/1 is still a poramboke land, however, patta was given to 55/2.