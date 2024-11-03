Man dies in sewage treatment plant in TN; kin suspect foul play, stages protest

KRISHNAGIRI: A 27-year-old man died after he allegedly fell into a three-foot-high sewage treatment plant (STP) of an automobile components manufacturing company he worked in near Mathigiri on Friday evening. His relatives staged a road roko on Saturday alleging negligence in safety measures.

The deceased was identified as M Naveen, a resident of Sakilipalayam village near Mudhukanapalli. He worked as a casual labourer at the manufacturing company located in Belakondapalli on the Hosur-Thally Road.

Sources said that at around 5 pm, when Naveen was working in an STP, he allegedly fell into it.

However, around 9 pm, his brother M Manjunath (34), received a call from his friend who informed him that Naveen was injured and admitted to the Hosur Government Hospital. Following this, when Manjunath reached the hospital, he was informed that his brother was dead and when he saw the body and found blood stains near his nose, he suspected foul play and lodged a complaint at Mathigiri police station.

On Saturday morning, Naveen’s family members stated a road roko near the company stating that the company’s management allegedly failed to inform them about Naveen’s death, and lack of safety and compensation.

Hosur ASP W Akshay Anil, SIPCOT Inspector of Police Muthamil Selvarasan, and police department personnel visited the location and assured the the deceased’s family that they would conduct talks with the company’s management.

On Saturday evening, the body was handed over after postmortem.

A police official told TNIE that Naveen accidentally fell into the STP tank which has some safety measures.

However, more safety measures could have prevented his death. Also, the company has agreed to provide compensation to the victim’s family, he added.

When TNIE contacted S J Saravanan, joint director of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, he said that he received the information from the company and an inspection will be conducted on Sunday.