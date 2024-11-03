Newly married woman killed in group clash near Udangudi in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A 20-year-old newly married woman was killed in the backdrop of a group clash, which involved her brother, at Satharakonvilai near Udangudi on Saturday.

Sources said that Govindan (21), son of Sivan of Satharakonvilai, had stopped one Sakthikumar of Padukapathu and asked him to slow down while driving in the street on Tuesday. However, this turned into an argument, and Sakthikumar went to Govindan's house on the same day, with a group of 20 persons but he was not home.

Sources further said that Sakthikumar came to the village for peace talks with one Manikandan, who was the son of a temple 'dharmakartha'. However, Govindan and his father Sivan refused to budge, as Manikandan threatened them to be quiet.

Govindan allegedly assaulted Manikandan during the peace talk, which left the latter hospitalised. In connection with this, Govindan and his father surrendered at the Kulasekarapattinam police station, added sources.

Meanwhile, Govindan's sister Muthulakshmi (20) , wife of Veyilmuthu of Alagappapuram, was at her father Sivan's house to celebrate Deepavali, sources said.

On Friday evening, she was distributing milk to nearby houses, when Manikandan's brother Subbaiah Das allegedly stabbed her to avenge the attack on his brother Manikandan by Govindan. As she had multiple injuries, she was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where she passed away late on Friday.

Kulasekarapattinam police registered a case against Subbiah Das and launched a search for him.