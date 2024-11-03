One-third of trainer posts in ITIs lying vacant for six years in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Tamil Nadu are in a mess as 1,200 of 3,500 trainer posts in these institutes, which function under the Commissionerate of Employment and Training, are lying vacant for the last six years.

The institutes were set up with the aim to increase skilled manpower to fulfill the needs of industries.

According to sources, the 1,200 vacant posts include that of workshop assistants, junior training officers (JTOs), assistant training officers (ATOs) and training officers (TOs).

“Around 320 of 350 posts of workshop assistants, who assist the JTOs, ATOs and trainees in practical classes, are vacant. Besides, around 850 to 900 posts of JTOs and ATOs who handle classes are vacant in ITIs. In the Coimbatore ITI for men, of the total 81 posts, 28 are vacant,” sources said.

An ITI staff in Coimbatore said that with so many vacancies, producing skilled labour force is difficult, and it may impact the state’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. “The Coimbatore ITI for men offers 26 trades (courses) and 1,500 students are studying there. As per norm, one workshop assistant, a JTO or an ATO should be there in a unit for each trade. Now, only one JTO or ATO is managing more than two units in some trades such as Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, etc,” he said.

“When junior trainees (first year) attend theoretical classes in the morning, senior trainees will attend practical classes. Vice-versa in the afternoon session. How can a single training officer manage classes in the morning and afternoon for the two units without a workshop assistant,” asked the staff.