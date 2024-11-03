Six arrested in Chennai for alleged assault and torture that led to minor girl's death

CHENNAI: The Aminjikarai police have arrested six people, including a couple at whose residence the 15-year-old girl was found dead on Friday.

According to the police, the arrested individuals are Nivetha alias Nasiya (30), her husband Mohammad Nishath (36), the couple’s friends Lokesh (26) and his wife Jayasakthi (24), Maheshwari (40), and Nishath’s sister Seema Begum (39).

The minor girl, a native of Thanjavur, was employed as Nasiya and Nishath’s domestic help. She had been working at the couple’s rented house in an apartment complex in Aminjikarai since December 2023 to take care of their child. According to sources, the girl had been referred by Nishath’s sister from Thanjavur and had been sent to the city to make a living due to problems in her family.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the house owner on Friday. Initially, a case of unnatural death was registered, but it was altered later after an inquiry.

The police probe revealed that the accused had been physically assaulting and torturing the girl for the past three months. On Thursday, the girl collapsed and died as she was being assaulted, the police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the apartment and found the body inside the bathroom. They discovered external injuries, including burns, on her body. The body was then sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College for a postmortem.

The police have booked a case under murder charges and have invoked relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After an inquiry, all six were sent for judicial remand.

Senior police officers refused to comment on the case.