Two out on rabbit hunt die of electrocution in Tamil Nadu

PUDUKKOTTAI: Two youths who allegedly set out on a rabbit hunt on Friday night were found dead in a private eucalyptus grove at Komapuram on Saturday evening. The police suspect they died from electrocution after accidentally touching an electrified fence set up around the grove.

The victims have been identified as A Rajesh Kanna (17) and S Muruganandam (25), both of whom hailed from Ariyanipatti panchayat in Gandharvakottai. The police said the two went hunting on Friday night but did not return home till next morning.

Their relatives, along with the police, then set out on a search, only to discover the bodies at the grove in the nearby village. Preliminary probe suggests the two accidentally touched the electrified fence set up around the grove to prevent entry of wild boars.

Forensic experts as well as sniffer dogs were deployed to trace the grove owners but it yielded little results. The bodies of the two youths were sent to Pudukkottai Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.