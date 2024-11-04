Career guidance training for Class 12 students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As part of efforts to boost participation and performance of government school students in competitive examinations for higher education courses, the school education department will conduct block-level career guidance training for Class 12 students. In the first phase, classes will be held in 87 higher secondary schools across 15 districts.

Government higher secondary school headmasters have been instructed to enter the details of students interested in weekly training sessions in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS). Schools selected for training have been asked to ensure that the hi-tech labs, microphones, speakers, and wi-fi facilities are in good condition.

The state office will send the necessary teaching content to these schools. “The block supervisor must ensure that students receive hard copies of the content taught each week,” stated a department circular. Career guidance teachers from model schools in the districts have been directed to visit different schools and monitor the training.

Teachers trained in career guidance will conduct orientation programmes on various entrance exams for the interested students by November 9. The districts participating in the first phase include Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Nilgiris, Theni, Tirupattur, Erode, and Kanniyakumari.

The classes will be organised with support from the school management committees in higher secondary schools. Students are required to bring their own lunch, while snacks will be provided by the host schools. The expenditure for this will be provided by the integrated education department, added the circular.

While model schools in each district provide training to top performing students to help them get into premier educational institutions, the department integrated career guidance into the government school curriculum in 2022 with the goal of improving the state’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education.