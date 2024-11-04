Elephant death; farmer in Erode held for erecting electric fence

ERODE: A 46-year-old farmer was arrested by the forest department on Saturday, in connection with the death of a 30-year-old makhna elephant due to electrocution in TN Palayam on October 16. The arrested farmer is identified as A Sasikumar of Gobichettipalayam.

On October 16, TN Palayam forest range officials received information that an elephant was found dead near a private land in Erumakuttai. Forest officials conducted a probe, which revealed that the elephant died of electrocution as electricity was supplied directly from EB line to the fence set up in the farmland.

“During probe, it was confirmed that the electric fence caused the death of elephant. A case was filed against farmer Sasikumar and his relative P Periyasamy. Sasikumar was arrested on Saturday night, Periyasamy is absconding,” a TN Palayam range official said.