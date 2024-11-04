‘Ensure enough Cauvery flow in channel for Thula Utsavam dip’: Activists

MAYILADUTHURAI: Devotees and activists demand the Mayiladuthurai administration and the water resources department to ensure adequate flow of River Cauvery water in the Thula Kattam channel in the town for the ongoing Aippasi festival.

Several thousands of devotees bathe in the Kaviri Thula Kattam channel as part of religious customs. Devotees throng the channel during Aippasi month every year and take a dip in the Cauvery waters in the belief of 'washing away sins'.

The first day, the New Moon Day, and the final day are considered auspicious 'theerthavari' days to take the dip. Demands were made earlier to fill the Kaviri Thula Kattam with Cauvery water throughout the entire Tamil month of Aippasi.

However, devotees had to make do with bathing only in low levels of water in Kaviri Thula Kattam during the first day, Theerthavari, on October 17 and Amavasai (New Moon) Theerthavari on November 1. The waters were pumped from borewells located at the bed of Thula Kattam channel.

The Cauvery waters were directed into Thula Kattam channel only on November 2, much to the dissatisfaction of devotees over the apparent poor water management. "We demand adequate water flow at least for the remaining days of Aippasi festival, especially on the 'Kadaimuga Theerthavari' which will witness the maximum footfall of the festival," said A Appar Sundaram, an activist.

The Kaviri Thula Kattam channel is a place of significant religious importance in Mayiladuthurai. It is known for hosting the Kaveri Maha Pushkaram festival that occurs once in 144 years. In 2017 it was attended by a lakh people. 'Thula Utsavam' with a religious importance similar to Pushkaram is celebrated in Mayiladuthurai every year during Aippasi.

This year, Thula Utsavam is observed from October 17 to November 15. "We will ensure there will be Cauvery water in Kaviri Thula Kattam till November 15 and for the final day event 'Kadaimuga Theerthavari'," a senior WRD official in Mayiladuthurai said.