Head constable arrested for setting in-law's house on fire in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A 37-year-old head constable was arrested on Sunday for allegedly setting his father-in-law's house on fire in Dindigul. The accused person was identified as Thanga Muniyandi, a native of Korattur Avarampatti, attached to the Palani Taluk police station.

According to a police source, Muniyandi allegedly had a dispute with his wife Kala (32), following which the latter left his house and went to stay at her father Gunasekar's place in A Pudur, Dindigul.

On Friday evening, the officer went to meet his wife, and the duo got into a verbal spat. In a fit of rage, Muniyandi set fire to the clothes and furniture inside the house, issued death threats and left the place, sources said.

Subsequently, Kala's family lodged a complaint with the Ammainaickanur police and a case was registered against the officer. Thanga Muniyandi was arrested and remanded to custody.