Members of Perali village library press for own building

PERAMBALUR: Patrons of a popular library functioning out of an "ill-equipped" panchayat-owned building in Perali of the district have renewed demands for a separate building.

Regular library visitors said they have been petitioning the Rural Development Department for another building for the past three years adding that no action was forthcoming.

The department has been asking the panchayat to vacate the building and shift to another place as basic facilities, including toilet, tables and chairs are woefully inadequate, sources said.

The library with 1,335 members and 34 patrons is used by about 30-50 people and students from Perali and surrounding villages everyday to read books and newspapers. It has been functioning for over 25 years and it has been based out of the panchayat building for over five years.

Members added that they now want a new facility with an internet connection.

S Ragavan, a resident, said, "I have been using this library since my school days. Here I can read books and English newspapers. The library was shifted to various locations over the years due to the absence of an own building."

"My petitions to the department concerned for the past three years have been kept on hold citing a lack of funds. While the government is trying to set up a new library in the district, they should come forward to maintain the existing libraries too," he added.

Another resident, K Maruthupillai, said, "As the library building lacks enough facilities, students sit outside and read books. The number of students who come over has also dipped. The government should immediately find a new place, construct a separate building and provide an internet facility. This will increase the number of readers, especially students and youths here."

When enquired, Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar told TNIE, "We will hold maintenance work of the building this year and provide necessary facilities. The library won't be forced to shift from the building. So, it does not need its own building now."