Minister intervenes, ‘Thirukkalyanam’ schedule at Kovai temple restored

COIMBATORE: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday ordered to reschedule the ‘Skanda Sashti Thirukkalyanam’ at Kottai Sangameswarar Temple to evening instead of morning on November 8.

The intervention came after devotees pointed out that the new schedule was against the worship pattern being followed in the temple for several years. It had originally been announced that the festival would start on November 2; it would be followed by ‘Soorasamharam’, and ‘Thirukkalyanam’ would be held at 10 am on November 8. The ‘Thiru Veethi Ula’ was scheduled for the night.

When the new schedule was released, devotees pointed out that according to ‘agama’ rules, ‘Thirukkalyanam’ should be held in the evening and should be followed by ‘Thiruveethi Ula’. In a petition submitted to the department, devotees claimed that the new schedule was made without consulting them. Considering their concerns, Sekarbabu issued the direction.

P Ramesh, Joint Commissioner of HR&CE, said, “We have rescheduled the ‘Thirukkalyanam’ event. I have directed the temple’s executive officer to conduct it as per regular practice.”