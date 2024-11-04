New sitting at Madurai bench today, MS Ramesh is administrative judge

MADURAI: New sitting will begin at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court with Justice MS Ramesh as the administrative judge on Monday.

The first division bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete will be hearing all Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions, writ appeals (from 2023), criminal contempt and appeals among others.

The second division bench consisting of Justices RMT Teekaa Raman and N Senthilkumar will be dealing with writ appeals, other than service matters (upto 2022) and arbitration appeals.

The third division bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and R Poornima will hear Habeas Corpus petitions, criminal appeals and other criminal matters.

Writ petitions relating to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals and registration have been divided between Justices GK Ilanthiraiyan (from 2018) and K Kumaresh Babu (upto 2017). Justice Babu will additionally hear tax, customs and central excise-related matters. Similar petitions relating to land laws, RTI, and freedom fighters’ pension scheme will be heard by Justice N Mala. Writ petitions relating to labour and service will be listed before Justices Krishnan Ramasamy, B Pugalendhi and R Vijayakumar.

All bail and anticipatory bail petitions will be listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh during the sitting. He will also hear other criminal cases (upto 2023), and those filed after will go before Justice M Nirmal Kumar.

Other judges who are part of the new sitting include Justices V Sivagnanam, G Ilangovan, K Murali Shankar, S Srimathy, L Victoria Gowri, KK Ramakrishnan, R Kalaimathi, K Govindarajan Thilakavadi and P Vadamalai.