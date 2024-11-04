Off the cuff: Biriyani politics

Divine intervention

The DMK government, never ones to disappoint when it comes to a bit of political theatre, went ahead with the Skanda Sashti recital – much to the chagrin of some allies who kicked up a right royal fuss. HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, with a twinkle in his eye, led the event, which saw HR&CE school students chanting the Tamil prayer song to Lord Muruga with gusto. This “divine intervention” was the brainchild of the international conference on Lord Muruga.

Officials who attended it, clearly touched by some higher power, decided to organise the recital and introduce spiritual courses. This, however, ruffled a few feathers in the secular camp. DK president K Veeramani, with a furrowed brow and a stern voice, cautioned the HR&CE minister against being ‘over-enthusiastic’. Chief Minister MK Stalin, not one to miss an opportunity, has been reeling off a list of achievements longer than the queue for a biryani stall at a Chennai Super Kings match, including retrieving temple lands and sprucing up amenities.

Sekarbabu, ever the diplomat, assured everyone the Skanda Sashti wasn’t imposed on students. “Only those who were willing participated,” he claimed, with a wink and a nudge that could probably be felt all the way in Delhi. He also announced that devotees had donated a whopping `960 crore to the temple coffers, confident the DMK wouldn’t leave it lying around in a forgotten temple vault.

Illegal rental

Thanjavur’s Deepavali flea market usually thrives on festive chaos. This year, however, the chaos had a distinctly organised feel to it. Seems a party man, following orders from higher-ups in the city’s DMK unit, had a money-making brainwave: ‘rent’ out makeshift shop spaces. Permission from the city corporation? Nah, who needs that when you have a party to fund? Last year, ward secretaries of the ruling party had their own little cash-grabbing schemes.

But this year, a single individual was nominated to collect the booty from all traders, charging a hefty Rs 20,000 to `30,000 per shop. The loot, it seems, was distributed amongst party functionaries all the way down to the ward level. A Deepavali bonus, if you will. The party was over when the Madras High Court crashed the scene, ordering those unauthorised structures removed. Traders, understandably, weren’t keen on paying for a vanished marketplace. Refunds were issued, but with a ‘processing fee’, naturally. Who knew Deepavali could be so lucrative?

(Contributed by Praveena SA, Subashini Vijayakumar, T Muruganandham, N Ramesh; compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)