RB Udhayakumar seeks immediate appointment of EO for Kallupatti Town Panchayat

MADURAI: Flagging the absence of a permanent executive officer (EO) for T Kallupatti Town Panchayat in Madurai district, former AIADMK Minister and MLA RB Udhayakumar wrote to District Collector MS Sangeetha seeking measures to ensure immediate appointment to the post.

In his letter to the collector, Udhayakumar said the office of T Kallupatti Town Panchayat, which falls under the Thirumangalam Assembly Constituency, holds an important place in granting approval for various projects, including drinking water connections, sanitation, road facilities, new construction permits, among others.

"Due to the absence of a permanent EO, the aforesaid works of the office have been affected. During the previous regime, I was involved in several welfare activities as well as the implementation of various projects, and T Kallupatti had bagged the award for the best town panchayat in Tamil Nadu. However, no official took charge as EO for the past one-and-half years; as a result, the EO of Peraiyar Town Panchayat has been given the additional responsibility," the AIADMK leader said, seeking immediate appointment to the vacant post.