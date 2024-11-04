Remove toll plazas across the country, says DMK MP P Wilson

CHENNAI: DMK MP P Wilson on Sunday reiterated his demand for the removal of toll plazas across the country.

Talking to media persons on Sunday, Wilson said he had raised a question in this regard in Parliament and pointed out that at Paranur toll plaza, the GOI had collected an amount above the investment made. So, as per the 2008 rules, a 60% discount on toll fee should be given to users of this road but even now, 100% toll fee is being collected.

He also said within the corporation limits there are five toll plazas and there are 20 toll plazas located within 60km range which is again violative of the 2008 rules.

Wilson also said the reply from Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra dated October 29 regarding toll fee did not address the key issue pointed out by him.