Tamil Nadu’s spirit indomitable, ever-ready to overcome any storm

As citizens of Chennai, we have repeatedly witnessed our city’s spirit rising, despite the trials posed by natural calamities, and the resilience we displayed during the last floods is a remarkable testament to this. Standing strong in solidarity, the people of Tamil Nadu, regardless of caste or creed, came forward to extend a helping hand, embodying the unity and compassion that define our society. I speak not only as a citizen but as someone profoundly moved by the outpouring of support within our people, a spirit that transcends personal hardship for the well-being of others.

At Amir Mahal, the ancestral home of Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot, we opened our doors to shelter those in need. It was a time when Amir Mahal transformed from a residence to a haven for people affected by the crisis. For a week, we provided shelter, food and solace to families who had been uprooted by the devastating rains.

Seeing the faces of those families, relieved and grateful, has been an indelible reminder of our responsibility to our society. We stood together, not just as hosts, but as fellow citizens who shared the pain and the commitment to emerge stronger. We are deeply grateful to the state government and the Greater Chennai Corporation, whose tireless work was pivotal in safeguarding countless lives.

The efforts of our government, and of several NGOs, during this crisis deserve the highest praise. Amidst formidable odds, they mobilised resources, restored essential services, and coordinated rescue operations with precision and dedication.

We owe them our thanks, for their commitment to protecting lives and restoring hope never wavered. Their preparedness, alongside the people’s support, mitigated an even larger tragedy and highlighted the efficiency of our public services. It is the collaboration between the authorities and the people that truly turned the tide and brought Chennai back on its feet.